Ashley Ventura Joins Paquin Artists Agency From Cara Lewis Group

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Paquin Artists Agency (PAA) has announced the appointment of Agent Ashley Ventura, who joins the company from Cara Lewis Group.

Ventura has worked as an agent in the hip-hop and R&B sector for the past six years and was recently named among Billboard’s 2025 Touring Power Players. She has built a profile in the touring business through her artist development work and her social media presence, where she regularly shares insights into the day-to-day realities of the booking industry.

She joins Paquin Artists Agency with a client roster that includes French Montana, Max B, K Camp and KenTheMan, among others.

Founded in Canada, Paquin Artists Agency has grown into one of the country’s largest independent talent agencies, representing artists across music, comedy, speakers and entertainment. The company operates offices in multiple North American markets and works across touring, brand partnerships and live event representation.

Ventura’s appointment further expands the agency’s presence in the hip-hop and R&B touring space as competition for talent representation continues across the North American live entertainment sector.