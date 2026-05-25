Cardi B Leads The 2026 BET Awards Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2026 BET Awards are shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in Black entertainment, with Cardi B leading all artists after earning six nominations across major categories. The full list of nominees was released ahead of the June 28 ceremony, which will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Cardi B’s nominations include Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Am I the Drama?, and Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto. She is also up for the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award, which highlights public figures whose style influences culture across music, sports, and media.

Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely behind with five nominations each. Lamar earned nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year for “Luther” with SZA, while Mariah the Scientist scored nominations for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year for Hearts Sold Separately.

This year’s ceremony also introduces two new categories — the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award — both designed to honor cultural impact in fashion and digital spaces. Nominees in these categories include A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya, Charlamagne Tha God, Druski, and more.

Multi‑nominated artists such as Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto each earned four nominations, reflecting a strong year for women in hip‑hop and R&B.

Full List of 2026 BET Awards Nominees (Major Categories)

Album of the Year

Cardi B – Am I The Drama?

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Mariah the Scientist – To Be Eaten Alive

Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

SZA

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Victoria Monét

Coco Jones

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Usher

Giveon

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

A$AP Rocky

Future

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Best Group

Clipse

Migos (legacy nomination category inclusion varies by project credits)

Chloe x Halle

Silk Sonic

City Girls

Best Collaboration

“WGFT” – Gunna feat. Burna Boy

“IT DEPENDS (REMIX)” – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher

“TYPE DANGEROUS” – Mariah the Scientist feat. Young Thug

“TALKING STAGE” – Drake feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR

“ON MY MIND” – Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Doechii – “DENIAL IS A RIVER”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

SZA – “Saturn”

Best New Artist

Mariah the Scientist

Sexyy Red

Ice Spice

Victoria Monét

Ayra Starr