Cardi B Leads The 2026 BET Awards Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 2026 BET Awards are shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in Black entertainment, with Cardi B leading all artists after earning six nominations across major categories. The full list of nominees was released ahead of the June 28 ceremony, which will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Cardi B’s nominations include Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year for Am I the Drama?, and Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto. She is also up for the newly introduced Fashion Vanguard Award, which highlights public figures whose style influences culture across music, sports, and media.
Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist follow closely behind with five nominations each. Lamar earned nods for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year for “Luther” with SZA, while Mariah the Scientist scored nominations for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year for Hearts Sold Separately.
This year’s ceremony also introduces two new categories — the Fashion Vanguard Award and the Pulse Award — both designed to honor cultural impact in fashion and digital spaces. Nominees in these categories include A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya, Charlamagne Tha God, Druski, and more.
Multi‑nominated artists such as Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto each earned four nominations, reflecting a strong year for women in hip‑hop and R&B.
Full List of 2026 BET Awards Nominees (Major Categories)
Album of the Year
Cardi B – Am I The Drama?
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal
Mariah the Scientist – To Be Eaten Alive
Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Victoria Monét
Coco Jones
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Bryson Tiller
Usher
Giveon
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
GloRilla
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
A$AP Rocky
Future
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Best Group
Clipse
Migos (legacy nomination category inclusion varies by project credits)
Chloe x Halle
Silk Sonic
City Girls
Best Collaboration
“WGFT” – Gunna feat. Burna Boy
“IT DEPENDS (REMIX)” – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher
“TYPE DANGEROUS” – Mariah the Scientist feat. Young Thug
“TALKING STAGE” – Drake feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR
“ON MY MIND” – Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Doechii – “DENIAL IS A RIVER”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
SZA – “Saturn”
Best New Artist
Mariah the Scientist
Sexyy Red
Ice Spice
Victoria Monét
Ayra Starr