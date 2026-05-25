Super Bowl LXIV Coming To Nashville In 2030

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – NFL owners voted to award Super Bowl LXIV to Nashville, confirming the city as the 2030 host, according to NFL.com. The vote took place during the league’s Spring Meeting in Orlando, where officials said Nashville was “ready for this moment,” as reported by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp through the Titans’ website.

Owners approved the bid 32–0, a unanimous decision. The NFL’s Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee reviewed Nashville’s proposal before sending it to full ownership for the final vote.

The game will be played in the Titans’ new $2.1 billion enclosed stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2027. The venue will seat around 60,000 fans and was designed for major global events, a point emphasized by Nashville tourism leaders in statements reported by Fox News.

Nashville’s strong track record with major events also helped secure the bid. The 2019 NFL Draft drew more than 600,000 visitors, a turnout the league called “one of the great fan events in our history,” according to Fox News. That success convinced many owners that Nashville could handle the Super Bowl’s massive crowds.

City officials celebrated the announcement with a public event featuring broadcaster Jim Nantz and country star Eric Church. During the event, NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said, “Super Bowl 64 in 2030 is going to be a game‑changer for the NFL,” noting Nashville’s proven ability to host large‑scale entertainment events.

With the vote now official, Nashville will host its first-ever Super Bowl, giving Tennessee a historic moment and a global spotlight. As Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey.”