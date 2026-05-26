Activist Artists Management Promotes Anna Kolander To Partner

NASHVILLE (vip-booking) – Activist Artists Management has promoted Artist Manager Anna Kolander to Partner, marking the latest leadership appointment at the artist management company.

Kolander has spent 13 years with Activist, having joined the company’s Nashville office as an assistant in 2013. She most recently served as Senior Manager and Head of A&R at Activist, while also acting as the day-to-day manager for The Lumineers, supporting the band’s global touring and recording activities.

The promotion was announced on May 21.

“Anna is a thoughtful and strategic leader,” said Bernie Cahill, founding partner at Activist. “She brings a rare combination of creative instinct, operational rigor, and deep care for the people she works with. We’re proud to welcome her into the Activist partnership.”

Kolander said the appointment was a significant milestone after starting her career at the company.

“To step into this role after beginning my career alongside the leadership of Activist is incredibly meaningful,” she said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have learned from such an incredible team and proud of all we’ve accomplished together.”

She added that she looked forward to continuing to support the company’s artists and partners “in impactful and innovative ways in the years ahead.”

Kolander will continue to operate from Activist’s Nashville office while taking on a broader leadership role across the company.

Founded in the US, Activist Artists Management describes itself as a full-service management firm working across music, entertainment, and brand partnerships. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta, and represents artists, actors, producers, and media companies.

Its music roster includes acts such as The Lumineers, Dwight Yoakam, Orville Peck, Young the Giant, and The Pretty Reckless, as well as projects involving Dead & Company and members of the Grateful Dead.