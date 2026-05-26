American Music Awards 2026 Highlights And Winners

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The 2026 American Music Awards took place on May 25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show was hosted by Queen Latifah and featured performances, major first-time wins, and several special honors. According to the official American Music Awards release, the AMAs are “the world’s largest fan-voted award show.”

According to the official AMAs release, the show is built around fan support and fan engagement. The AMAs say the nominees were based on key fan interactions, including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses. The release also says those measurements were tracked by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period of March 21, 2025, through March 26, 2026.

Queen Latifah also announced during the broadcast that this year’s show saw the most fan votes received ever.

BTS was one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer for “SWIM,” and Best Male K-Pop Artist.” The group also opened the show with a performance of “Hooligan.”

Sabrina Carpenter earned her first AMA wins for Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, and Best Pop Album, while KATSEYE won New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video, and Breakthrough Pop Artist.

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami won Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, and Best Pop Song for “Golden,” while sombr won three rock/alternative awards. The show also featured special honors.

Billy Idol received the Lifetime Achievement Award, KAROL G received the International Artist Award of Excellence, and Darius Rucker received the Veterans Voice Award.

Click HERE for the full list of AMA winners.