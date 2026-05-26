FKP Scorpio Expands International Touring Team

AMSTERDAM (vip-booking) – European live entertainment company FKP Scorpio has appointed Chiara Morello as International Promoter within its International Touring & Artist Development division.

Morello joins the company after nine years at AEG Presents, where she most recently served as Director of Touring based in Los Angeles. During her time there, she worked on international tours across multiple territories and genres, including projects involving Céline Dion, Hans Zimmer, Tom Segura, and The Rolling Stones.

Based in Amsterdam, Morello will work alongside FKP Scorpio’s international offices on touring and artist development projects.

“Joining this team feels like a natural next step in my career and I couldn`t be more excited,” said Morello. “The direction and ambition of this team is something I fully believe in, and I look forward to contributing to that growth.”

Rense van Kessel, President of FKP International Touring & Artist Development, said: “We are excited to welcome Chiara to the team. She brings great experience across global touring and live entertainment, along with a fresh perspective and strong passion for the business.”

The appointment comes as FKP Scorpio continues to expand its international touring operations. Over the past year, the company has been involved in touring projects including stadium and arena shows by Ed Sheeran, as well as international campaigns for DJO, Flo Rida, and ADO.

FKP Scorpio is part of CTS Eventim’s live entertainment division, Eventim Live, and promotes tours and festivals across Europe.

FKP Scorpio founder and CEO Folkert Koopmans said: “As we continue to grow our international touring division, bringing in experienced people with a global perspective is an important part of our long-term vision. We see tremendous opportunity ahead as the live business continues to evolve internationally, and we’re building a team that reflects both the scale of that ambition and the future of the industry.”

The company also recently added Daniel Kroning to the International Touring & Artist Development division as Head of Operations & International Promoter. The division is led by Rauha Kyyrö and Rense van Kessel, alongside team members Ryan Fitzjohn, Lisa Lindfors, Timothy Salvesen, Iivi Valkama and Veera Valtonen.