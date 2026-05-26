HEY NOW Expands Marketing Team With Artist-First Strategy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – HEY NOW Records is expanding its marketing team as the independent label continues building its artist-first approach and early success at country radio with Kenny Chesney’s “Carry On.”

The announcement follows the label’s strong start at radio, where “Carry On” quickly locked in the country radio panel in its first week. HEY NOW Records President and Co-Founder Kris Lamb said the expansion is part of a larger vision focused on connection, authenticity, and long-term artist development.

At the center of the label’s strategy is a focus on how fans experience music in their daily lives, whether through streaming, social media, or live events. Lamb said HEY NOW is built around the idea that every song can become a defining moment for a listener.

The new marketing team includes Senior Director of Digital Marketing Melissa McGreevy, Director of Marketing Samantha Kane, and Digital Marketing Coordinator Aidan Brown.

“Reaching people in ways that are meaningful is critical at this juncture,” Lamb said. “Melissa, Samantha, and Aidan all believe in the power of what music means and why the artists who make that music matter. Each has a very specific take, not just on how they execute their job, but how to communicate so people respond.”

McGreevy brings a background rooted in high-impact digital and influencer campaigns. Before joining HEY NOW Records, she worked at CLEVER Influencer Marketing in San Francisco, where she led campaigns for major brands including Amazon, Dove, and NFL Shop. She later joined Warner Records in 2018, where she built and executed digital campaigns across social media, fan engagement platforms, and email strategy for artists including GRAMMY winner Ashley McBryde, Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis, and Avery Anna. McGreevy has also been recognized as a HITS Magazine Noisemaker and selected for MusicRow’s Next Big Thing Class of 2026.

Lamb pointed to McGreevy’s ability to connect messaging through people as a key strength.

“Melissa spent her developmental years in San Francisco managing high-impact influencer campaigns seriously for Amazon, DOVE, and the NFL Shop at CLEVER Influencer Marketing, so she recognizes the power of how people communicate to each other,” Lamb said. “She connects the message not just to, but through people… there’s no substitute for the human touch in a world of highly digitized and frequently by-the-template marketing and social media.”

Kane’s path includes experience across some of country music’s most recognized organizations. She began her career at the Country Music Association in 2019 before moving to Big Machine Label Group, where she advanced from Promotions Coordinator to Marketing and Events Manager. She later joined the Grand Ole Opry as Artist and Industry Relations Manager, where she focused on partnerships, engagement, and building opportunities for artists and industry relationships.

Lamb said Kane’s hands-on approach makes her a strong fit for the label’s growing ambitions.

“Sam… rose from Promotions Coordinator at Big Machine to being our Marketing and Events Manager,” Lamb said. “We were able to bring her from the Opry, where she was their Artist & Industry Relations manager, working to create partnerships and engagements, so her ability to bring the various fans, sponsors, and opportunities together is exciting. Being hands-on matters, and that defines Sam.”

The final addition to the team is Brown, a native of Philadelphia who graduated summa cum laude from the University of Miami in December 2025 with a degree in Communication Studies and minors in Music Business and Cinematic Arts. Before graduating, Brown interned at Big Machine Label Group in streaming and at PLAYDATE Management with a focus on digital marketing.

Lamb said Brown stood out early in the hiring process for his drive and team-first mindset.

“Trying to find someone who can match these two executives for passion and their sheer ability to get the job done was no small task,” Lamb said. “Aidan graduated from the University of Miami in December with a summa cum laude degree in Communications Studies… He’s the perfect man for the job.”

“Foundation is everything for what we’re setting out to do,” Lamb said. “We are creating a record label from the ground up, seeking music, artists, and executives who share our vision of artists first. When people believe there’s a way to deliver for artists and their music that’s tailored to everything they not only need, but deserve, extraordinary things can happen.”