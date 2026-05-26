Independent Labels Take Center Stage At 3rd Annual Indie Night

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music’s biggest players gathered at the iconic House of Blues Las Vegas on Saturday, May 16, for the third annual Indie Night, a celebratory event held during the weekend of the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The evening brought together artists, executives, creatives, and industry leaders for a night dedicated to the continued rise and impact of the independent music community.

Presented with support from Riser House, The Orchard, Triple Tigers, Leo33, Curb Records Nashville, Red Street Records, Ignition, Back Blocks Music, River House Records, and Black River Entertainment, Indie Night Vegas has quickly become one of the weekend’s most anticipated gatherings, spotlighting the collaboration and momentum driving today’s independent music landscape.

Artists and industry guests in attendance included Ian Munsick, Emily Ann Roberts, Trevor Snider, Austin Williams, Tyra Madison, Hudson Westbrook, Tyce Delk, Austin Snell, Walker Montgomery, Taylor Austin Dye, Trey Pendley, Jenna Paulette, and Aubrie Sellers, among many others from across the country music community.

“What started as a grassroots idea has grown into a third-year tradition of creating a space for independent labels and artists to connect and celebrate with all members of the industry,” said Megan Stottlemyer, VP of Label Operations at Riser House Entertainment. “Indie Night continues to shine a spotlight on all the incredible work that independent labels and artists are creating. In today’s music industry, independent labels are no longer the underdogs — we are shaping the future of the industry.”

“Indie Night in Vegas was the perfect gathering for the labels and artists in town for the awards. Top-notch crowd, and a perfect, off-the-beaten-path venue,” shares Margaret Hart at YouTube.