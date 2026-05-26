Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival Announced With Disturbed, Bad Omens, LImp Bizkit And More

MANSFIELD, OH (CelebrityAccess) – The daily music schedule has been announced for Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, where more than 65 bands will take over the historic Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 17-19 for one of the most unique events in the summer festival season. The music lineup is topped by:

Friday, July 17: Disturbed, Papa Roach, Cypress Hill, Hollywood Undead

Saturday, July 18: Bad Omens, Gojira, The Used, Sleeping with Sirens

Sunday, July 19: Limp Bizkit, A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills

Inkcarceration also features 100+ tattoo artists, the Blood Prison haunted attraction, and tours of the prison made famous in The Shawshank Redemption.

A limited number of 3-day and single-day General Admission and VIP passes are still available here. Flexible payment options, including Zip™ Buy Now, Pay Later, are available. For five consecutive years, Inkcarceration passes have SOLD OUT, drawing fans from every state and many countries around the world, so fans are encouraged to buy now to reserve their spot.

The 2026 Inkcarceration mobile app has launched and gives fans the option to create personalized itineraries for America’s Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival. The Inkcarceration app is available for both iPhone and Android.

Tickets for the infamous Blood Prison haunted attraction are now available to festival attendees here. $10 discounted Blood Prison tickets are available through June 4, when the price will change to $15. Nestled within the eerie walls of Ohio State Reformatory, the Blood Prison offers more than just a walk-through haunted attraction; it presents a chilling encounter with the supernatural.

The full music schedule for Inkcarceration 2026 is as follows (subject to change) and can also be found online here.

Friday, July 17

The Yard Stage Redemption Stage

9:30 PM Disturbed 8:25 PM Papa Roach

7:30 PM Cypress Hill 6:40 PM Hollywood Undead

5:50 PM Starset 5:00 PM Tech N9ne

4:10 PM Jinjer 3:25 PM Memphis May Fire

2:50 PM Rev Theory 2:15 PM Jutes

1:40 PM Dying Wish 1:05 PM Point North

12:30 PM DED 11:55 AM Nevertel

11:25 AM If Not For Me

Infirmary Stage

5:00 PM Sanguisugabogg

4:05 PM PeelingFlesh

3:05 PM Entheos

2:10 PM Snuffed On Sight

1:10 PM Corpse Pile

12:20 PM Jeffrey Nothing

11:30 AM Vicar Blood

Saturday, July 18

The Yard Stage Redemption Stage

9:30 PM Bad Omens 8:25 PM Gojira

7:35 PM The Used 6:45 PM Sleeping With Sirens

5:55 PM Poppy 5:05 PM Machine Head

4:20 PM Hatebreed 3:35 PM Sleep Theory

2:55 PM Lacuna Coil 2:20 PM Landmvrks

1:45 PM Caskets 1:10 PM Thousand Below

12:35 PM Earshot 12:00 PM Wolves At The Gate

11:30 AM Fox Lake

Infirmary Stage

5:15 PM Spite

4:20 PM 156/Silence

3:30 PM King 810

2:40 PM Cane Hill

1:50 PM Guilt Trip

1:00 PM Heavy//Hitter

12:15 PM Enmy

11:30 AM Night Rider

Sunday, July 19

The Yard Stage Redemption Stage

9:30 PM Limp Bizkit 8:25 PM A Day To Remember

7:25 PM Motionless In White 6:25 PM Ice Nine Kills

5:30 PM Lorna Shore 4:40 PM Fit For A King

4:00 PM Get Scared 3:25 PM Alien Ant Farm

2:50 PM Escape The Fate 2:15 PM Miss May I

1:40 PM Norma Jean 1:05 PM Silent Planet

12:30 PM Archers 11:55 AM Silly Goose

11:25 AM Versus Me

Infirmary Stage

5:00 PM Born Of Osiris

4:05 PM Left To Suffer

3:10 PM Static Dress

2:15 PM The Crimson Armada

1:25 PM Synestia

12:35 PM Filth

11:45 AM Killstreak

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Inkcarceration will include:

● Sleeping with Sirens celebrating 15 Years of Let’s Cheers To This

● Rev Theory’s rare reunion – performing in Ohio for the first time in 12 years

● Alien Ant Farm celebrating 25th anniversary of ANThology

● Reunions from Ohio’s own Get Scared and The Crimson Armada

● Hometown/home state shows from Starset, Sanguisugabogg, Night Rider, Miss May I, Wolves At The Gate and ENMY

New in 2026, students have access to a special-priced pass to Inkcarceration. Those with a valid .edu e-mail address can purchase a Single Day GA Pass for $125 all-in (fees included). For more details and to purchase, visit here. DWP is also partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Inkcarceration passes to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility here.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

Camping is now sold out, but a wait list is available. All camping packages include access to the Thursday Night Campground Party in the campgrounds (only available to campers). Hotel packages that bundle festival passes with hotel nights are available through Jampack, starting at $10 down and including daily festival re-entry and additional perks – find more information here.

Inkcarceration has announced enhancements to the festival grounds and camping areas in 2026, including improved parking lots and venue walking paths, as well as better drainage in both camping and the festival grounds (in case of rain).

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Reinkcarceration LLC, a partnership that formed with the founders of INK in 2021. The 2025 event brought in $11.3 million in economic impact to the area, and Inkcarceration’s overall economic impact totals more than $60 million since the festival began in 2018.