New Canadian Country Label Launched: Meet Ram On Records

EDMONTON (CelebrityAccess) – A new Alberta-based record label, Ram On Records, has officially launched, founded by music industry veterans Jesse Northey and Olivia Street.

Headquartered in Edmonton, the label is rooted in the Western Canadian music community. Its name nods to Alberta’s iconic bighorn sheep and to “Ram On,” a shared musical touchpoint for Northey and Street as fans of Paul McCartney.

Ram On Records brings together decades of experience across label operations, management, and artist development. As both artists and multi-faceted industry professionals, Northey and Street founded the label with an artist-first approach shaped by their own experience.

“We started Ram On Records to help build sustainable careers for Canadian artists,” says Northey. “We’ve both worked across multiple sides of the industry, and we know how much persistence it takes to actually move things forward and level up.”

Street adds: “There’s often a gap between creative development and industry infrastructure. This label is designed to bridge that—supporting artists in a way that respects both the art and the strategies of building a career.”

At launch, Ram On Records introduces a roster of artists connected by a song-first approach and distinct artistic voices, with releases on the way.

• Alexandria Maillot — Vancouver Island “swoon rock,” channelling lava-lamp-lit bedrooms and rain-soaked roads, with notable sync placements across TV and film (MTV, Hallmark, Netflix).

• Dana Lee — A Nelson, B.C.-based songwriter whose upcoming debut album delivers hard-hitting country-folk confessionals, produced by Winnipeg’s Austin Parachoniak and Liam Duncan (Boy Golden)

• King of Foxes — A Western Canadian Music Awards Rock Artist of the Year nominee and Edmonton Music Prize winner, releasing their fifth album this year.

• Starpainter — From “the last road at the very edge of Lethbridge,” a band gaining recognition for cinematic folk, fuzzy country rock, and richly textured pop arrangements.

Northey is the founder of Victory Pool, with extensive experience in artist management, label activities, and touring. Street is Director of the TD Music Artist in Residence at MacEwan University Program, where she works directly with emerging artists on career development.

With its launch, Ram On Records positions itself as an Alberta-built label with a national outlook—focused on sustainable careers, strong artistic identities, and meaningful industry support.

“Jesse and I are both artists and music industry veterans,” says Street. “Collectively, we’ve spent years working across recording, releases, and management — and to make it in this industry, we know you have to be a bit hard-headed… like our trusty mascot.”