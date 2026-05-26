Qobuz And Rough Trade Launch Global Music Partnership

UNITED KINGDOM (CelebrityAccess) – Qobuz, the independently-owned high-quality music streaming and download platform, is launching a new global partnership with Rough Trade, the leading independent music retailer. Aligned since day one on their commitments to the independent music community, best quality sound, expert-led music discovery, and emphasis on human curation over algorithms, the deal will establish Qobuz as the Official Streaming Service of all Rough Trade stores worldwide through 2028.

The two-year initial partnership will integrate Qobuz directly into the in-store experience across all Rough Trade locations in the US, UK, and Germany. Qobuz and Rough Trade will join forces on live in-store events, co-producing performances and programming hosted at Rough Trade locations.

Music from the Qobuz download store will be available through the Rough Trade retail website. Special streaming deals and other offers will be available to Rough Trade customers, and Qobuz subscribers and employees will be able to access discounts at Rough Trade stores.

The partnership launches as Rough Trade marks its 50th anniversary, aligning the rollout of in-store integration, live events, and subscriber offers across its global network.

“Rough Trade is one of the best known and most respected names in music retail, and Qobuz is honored to have been chosen as their Official Music Streaming Service. We are looking forward to working closely with the Rough Trade team to create meaningful new experiences for dedicated music fans,” says Dan Mackta, Qobuz Managing Director for North America and Northern Europe.

Stephen Godfroy, co-owner of Rough Trade, says, “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, there couldn’t be a more fitting partnership than expanding our artist-focused community into high-quality digital streaming with Qobuz — a like-minded independent platform that connects audiences and artists through deep curation, and champions emerging talent as passionately as established voices.”

Further details on specific in-store activations, live events, and special offers will be announced during the course of the partnership.