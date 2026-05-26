Sonny Rollins, ‘Saxophone Colossus’ Dies At 95

WOODSTOCK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The jazz world is mourning the loss of a true icon. Sonny Rollins, the legendary tenor saxophonist known as the “Saxophone Colossus,” has died at the age of 95. As reported by The Washington Post, Rollins passed away at his home in Woodstock, New York, with his longtime publicist confirming the news.

Born Theodore Walter Rollins on September 7, 1930, in Harlem, New York, he rose to prominence during the bebop era, performing alongside some of the most influential names in jazz, including Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and John Coltrane. Over the decades, Rollins built a reputation for his powerful tone, creative improvisation, and fearless approach to performance, becoming one of the most respected figures in jazz history.

His catalog includes several landmark albums such as Saxophone Colossus, Way Out West, Freedom Suite, and The Bridge. Tracks like “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” and “Blue Seven” became defining works in jazz and continue to influence musicians today. As reported by The Guardian, critics often placed Rollins among the greatest improvisers the genre has ever seen.

One of the most talked-about periods of his career came in the late 1950s when Rollins stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his craft. During that time, he famously practiced on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City, later inspiring his comeback album The Bridge. That decision reflected his constant drive to grow and push his artistry forward.

Rollins also faced personal challenges, including early struggles with addiction, but he returned with renewed focus and went on to receive some of the highest honors in the arts. These included multiple Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the National Medal of Arts, presented by Barack Obama in 2010.

Health issues eventually led to his retirement from performing after 2012, as respiratory problems made it difficult for him to continue. Even in retirement, his legacy remained firmly intact, with generations of artists citing him as a major influence.

With his passing, Rollins leaves behind a towering legacy that helped shape modern jazz. His music remains timeless—bold, inventive, and deeply expressive—ensuring his influence will continue for years to come.

RIP.