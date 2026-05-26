SRG-ILS Group Signs Multi-Hyphenate Romeo Miller And PK Carter Music Label To Roster

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The SRG/ILS Group (Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group) proudly announces a new label partnership with multi-hyphenate entertainer, entrepreneur, actor, and recording artist Romeo Miller and PK Carter Music with Brett Noland Productions.

The partnership arrives as Romeo enters a bold new creative chapter, preparing to release an innovative new project that blends commercial hip-hop, motivational spoken word, and personal affirmations into one cohesive artistic experience. The forthcoming body of work showcases Romeo’s signature commercial appeal while introducing audiences to a more reflective and intentional side of his artistry — one centered on growth, purpose, resilience, and inspiration. Romeo has partnered with his longtime collaborator, PK Carter Music (2001, The Girlies), on his artistic journey.

More than a traditional hip-hop release, the project serves as an evolution of Romeo’s voice as both an entertainer and communicator, merging music with spoken affirmations and life-centered messaging designed to uplift and empower listeners while maintaining the energy and accessibility that have defined his career for decades.

“Romeo not only comes from a music legacy, but he has also created one of his own. He is a very rare talent and brand, and we are excited for the world to hear and experience what we’ve been building. This next chapter will show people another level of his creativity, purpose, and artistry, and we’re excited to help power that vision,” shares Dr. Holly Carter, Romeo’s Manager.

Walter W. Millsap III, VP of A&R for the SRG/ILS Group, adds, “What excites me most about this project is that Romeo is not afraid to evolve creatively. This body of work blends music, motivation, spoken word, and personal reflection in a way that feels both fresh and culturally relevant. Our CEO, Claude Villani, has always encouraged SRG to create space for visionary artists and unconventional opportunities that can move culture forward while remaining commercially viable. Romeo and PK Carter Music represent exactly that kind of partnership.”