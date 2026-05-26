The Neal Agency Signs Kenny Whitmire

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – On the heels of announcing his seven-track debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed, arriving June 12, Georgia native and MCA recording artist Kenny Whitmire has signed with The Neal Agency (TNA) for booking.

“Kenny is one of those talents that stops you in your tracks, with an incredible ‘old-school’ sound that remains completely authentic to who he is,” remarks TNA Agent, Evan Kantor. “We’re all big believers in what he’s doing as an artist and are honored to be a part of his already amazing team. We’re excited to get to work with him and help build the touring side of his career!”

Whitmire adds, “I’m honored to be working with The Neal Agency and excited to have their passionate group of people representing me!”

Relocating to Nashville in 2022 from Woodstock, Georgia, after one semester of college, Whitmire fell quickly into Music City’s songwriting community, sharpening plainspoken yet profound story songs and a quietly confident vocal, and honing in on his authentic take on the throwback sound he grew up on.

The everyman upstart writes, sings, lives, and breathes traditional country music, with a classic bent and undeniable beer joint appeal, drawing inspiration from predecessors like Merle Haggard and Daryle Singletary. Fueled by an unexpected combination of a rabid, grassroots fandom and Charlie Puth-fueled internet magic, Whitmire is ascending to new heights now, releasing his in-demand originals, including “I Gave Her The Moon,” “Me Being Me,” and “You’re Getting Colder.” Catch Whitmire on the road throughout 2026, supporting Tracy Lawrence, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, and more.

In addition to Whitmire, TNA’s roster proudly represents ADHD, Palmer Anthony, Cameron Sacky Band, Aidan Canfield, Preston Cooper, Country Night, ERNEST, Riley Green, Jacob Hackworth, HARDY, Preston James, Zach John King, Rob Langdon, Ella Langley, Cody Lohden, McCoy Moore, Chase Rice, Josh Ross, Rhys Rutherford, Schmitty, Seaforth, Nate Smith, Will Terry, Morgan Wallen, Ole 60, Chandler Walters, Lauren Watkins, Matthew West, Landon Wilks, Anne Wilson, Scott Wolverton, Jake Worthington and Bailey Zimmerman, along with entertainment brand Whiskey Jam.