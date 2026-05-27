A2IM And ARA Lead Coalition Championing The Reintroduction Of Protect Working Musicians Act

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), Artist Rights Alliance (ARA), Songwriters of North America (SONA), and a large coalition of music organizations today lauded the reintroduction of the Protect Working Musicians Act (PWMA) by Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC). This landmark legislation would grant independent musicians and labels the ability to collectively negotiate with artificial intelligence companies and large digital streaming platforms.

First introduced in September 2023 and updated for the AI age, the PWMA addresses a fundamental power imbalance in today’s music economy. Under current law, independent artists have little ability to negotiate fair market-value rates when their music is used by global streaming platforms and virtually no recourse against AI companies that routinely use their music without permission, licensing, or compensation.

The legislation would allow independent artists and labels to work together to negotiate collectively with AI developers and streaming platforms, giving them a meaningful seat at the table for the first time, and a clear pathway to fair and equitable compensation.

“Independent musicians are the lifeblood of a diverse and thriving music ecosystem, yet they continue to face an uneven playing field when negotiating with some of the most powerful technology and streaming companies in the world,” said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM. “The Protect Working Musicians Act is as urgent today as it was when it was first introduced in 2023. The explosion of AI and the continued dominance of a handful of streaming giants make it clear that independent artists need real tools to advocate for themselves. A2IM is proud to stand behind this reintroduction and will continue fighting until working musicians have the rights and protections they deserve.”

“For too long, artists and songwriters have been shut out of the music marketplace, unable to negotiate fair deals with dominant streaming and AI companies,” said Jen Jacobsen, Executive Director of ARA. This bill will ensure that music creators finally have a voice in their own livelihood and can participate meaningfully in the quickly evolving licensing landscape.”

“Congresswoman Ross has been an unwavering champion for independent music creators, and her commitment to economic parity in this industry is exactly the leadership this moment demands,” said Lisa Hresko, COO of A2IM. “The reintroduction of the PWMA is a testament to her steadfast dedication to ensuring that independent artists are not left behind as the music landscape continues to evolve. We are deeply grateful for her continued advocacy and her determination to level the playing field for the independent music community.”

“I’m so proud to live and work in Representative Ross’s district. Musicians have been denied a seat at the table in their own economy, with no right to collectively license with streaming platforms, with AI companies, with anybody. We’ve watched corporate giants diminish the worth of our labor to strike deals in their own favor despite the fact that the music economy is actually built on the work of artists. Thanks to the leadership of Congresswoman Ross, there is hope for working musicians to actually control their own destiny.” – Tift Merritt, Grammy-nominated Singer-Songwriter and ARA Board Member

As working musicians find themselves at a power imbalance with large corporate players, the PWMA carves out a path for collective action, a tool largely unavailable to independent music creators. The PWMA empowers artists by providing them with a market-based path to protect and be paid for, their work when large digital platforms and AI companies use it. The bill will enable creators and platforms to forge fair, voluntary deals – a deregulatory solution that lets the market work and innovation thrive.

While litigation will likely eventually resolve uncertainty around copyright protection for music used by generative AI, a tool like the PWMA is the only way to make sure that smaller creators aren’t left behind in future licensing arrangements. Bills like the TRAIN Act and CLEAR Act promise music creators transparency to know if their work is being used without consent and compensation, and the PWMA complements that approach by creating an efficient pathway for licensing. It also answers the call in the White House National AI Legislative Framework for Congress to explore voluntary collective licensing models.

“Now more than ever, independent songwriters and music creators need the right to collectively negotiate with AI and digital service providers, without incurring antitrust liability,” said Erin McAnally, Executive Director of SONA. “We are deeply grateful to Representative Ross for recognizing the urgent need to give us a seat at the table to ensure a healthy and creative music ecosystem moving forward.”

“Thank you, Congresswoman Ross, for this commonsense approach to fixing a fundamentally broken system. The Protect Working Musicians Act is an essential part of any meaningful attempt to regulate streaming and machine learning. Multinational corporations must not be allowed to use antitrust law as a refuge from the collective voice of independent artists. When working musicians have a seat at the table, everyone benefits.” – Tino Gagliardi, President, American Federation of Musicians

“Artist managers work on the frontlines of helping creators build sustainable careers, and we see firsthand the challenges independent artists face in an increasingly concentrated and rapidly evolving digital marketplace. The Protect Working Musicians Act is an important effort to address imbalances in negotiating power and support the ability of music creators to engage more effectively and collectively with dominant streaming platforms and AI companies, while promoting greater fairness and transparency and helping ensure that innovation does not come at the expense of human creativity and fair compensation.” – Neeta Ragoowansi, President of the Music Managers Forum-US (MMF-US)

“The Recording Academy is pleased to support the Protecting Working Musicians Act and applauds Congresswoman Deborah Ross for her leadership. Independent artists and songwriters face persistent challenges in an imbalanced digital marketplace. By enabling music creators to collectively negotiate for fair licensing terms, this legislation represents a meaningful step toward strengthening and promoting a more sustainable and competitive music ecosystem.” – Todd Dupler, Chief Advocacy & Public Policy Officer, Recording Academy

“The Protect Working Musicians Act is exactly the bold, necessary step our industry needs. By enabling collective negotiation with streaming platforms and AI companies, this legislation finally gives artists the leverage to demand fair market value for their creativity,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, CEO of the Black Music Action Coalition. “We applaud Congresswoman Ross for her leadership and stand united with the broader coalition in championing this vital cause.”

“No artist should have to negotiate alone against a company with more lawyers than they have songs. The PWMA lets independent artists pull up a chair together and finally have a real conversation about what their work is worth.” – Ron Gubitz, Executive Director, Music Artists Coalition (MAC)

“Music and art aren’t luxuries — they are essential to our democracy, our health, and our shared humanity. Fans don’t just want the working artists they love to survive; they need them to thrive. That means sustainable livelihoods, creative freedom, and the security to keep making the music that moves us. PWMA is a first and critical step toward a music economy built for all creators — past, present, and future. For the first time, artists will have real power at the table. And that changes everything.” – Donald Cohen, Fan Alliance.

“Folk music has always been rooted in community: people coming together to share their stories and struggles. But for too long, the artists who carry that tradition forward have been denied fair pay for the value they create. The Protect Working Musicians Act changes that. By giving independent artists a collective voice, this legislation ensures the music economy works for the people who actually make the music.” – Jennifer Roe, Executive Director, Folk Alliance International

“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. Independent musicians and songwriters have been without a seat at the table for over 40 years,” said Nathaniel Marro, Executive Director of the National Independent Talent Organization. “The Protecting Working Musicians Act changes that and finally recognizes creators’ rights to collectively negotiate without fear of antitrust allegations. We applaud Congresswoman Ross for this bill and stand with our allies in this industry, pledging our full support.”

“With the exception of a small group of superstars, most musical artists are middle-class professionals being exploited by big business in today’s economy. Despite investing years in training and craft, creators are being paid less and less while the giant streaming platforms and AI companies report record growth, the result of monopsony conditions in which a handful of firms control the markets for our work. SCL applauds Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D-NC-02) for reintroducing the Protect Working Musicians Act to give independent music creators the power to collectively negotiate fair compensation with both streaming platforms and generative AI developers.” – Ashley Irwin, President, Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL)