Country Radio Broadcasters Announces 2026-2027 Country Radio Seminar Agenda Committee

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has announced its 2026–2027 Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Agenda Committee leaders and members.

Leading this year’s Agenda Committee are Chair Brittani Johnson (The Core Entertainment) and Vice Chairs Krista Hayes (BMG) and Kevin Callahan (Pamal Broadcasting). Ed Rivadavia (mtheory) is set to lead the Digital Music Summit (DMS), which will once again return as part of CRS programming, continuing its focus on innovation and the evolving intersection of technology, streaming, and country music.

Other 2026–2027 Agenda Committee members include Cody Alan (SiriusXM), Tony Bannon (DMR/Interactive), Meagan Bennington (Spotify), Andrea Burtscher (Audacy), Tim Clarke (TC Projects Media + Entertainment), Gideon Dean (Local Daily Media/WBQK), Al Farb (KSCS/Cumulus), Shelley Hargis (BMG), Bridget Herrmann (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment), Tahsin Rakib Himi (BMG), Michael J (iHeartMedia), Stella Prado Kuipers (Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment), Charlie Maxx (Draper Media), John Mayer (Virgin Music), Jared Meyer (Q Prime South), Jennipher Miller (Cumulus), Morgan Mills (CMND SHFT), Blake Nixon (Triple Tigers), Sean Ross (Ross On Radio/Advantage Music Research), Lauren “Lo” Sessions (KKBQ/Radio One), Jennifer Shaffer (Wheelhouse Records), Lexi Sidders (SiriusXM), Michael Sloane (Dream Big Music), Jimmy Steal (Collective Heads Consulting), Neil Wilson (Neil Wilson Voiceovers), and Tim Wipperman (Humanable).

“CRS continues to evolve alongside our industry, and I’m incredibly honored to help lead this year’s Agenda Committee,” Johnson comments. “We have an outstanding group of professionals representing radio, streaming, artist management, labels, media, technology, and beyond. The passion, perspective, and creativity this team brings to the table will help us continue building a CRS experience that is educational, forward-thinking, and impactful for everyone who attends.”

CRS 2027 is slated for March 17–19. Additional details surrounding CRS 2027 programming and committee initiatives will be announced in the coming months.