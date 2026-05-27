Randy Rogers Family Foundation Presents $400K After Record-Breaking 2026 Golf Jam

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – The Randy Rogers Family Foundation proudly presented a $400,000 check to the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation on Tuesday, following the tremendous success of the 16th Annual Golf Jam held on April 26, 2026, in New Braunfels.

This year’s event marked the largest Golf Jam to date and brought together community members, sponsors, volunteers, musicians, and supporters from across Texas for a day dedicated to supporting local seniors through the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation.

Hosted for the first time at Landa Park Golf Course and the Wurstfest Grounds, Golf Jam 2026 featured a sold-out golf tournament, Sip & Shop experience, live auction, and intimate acoustic performances from Randy Rogers, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert, and Parker McCollum. The evening was emceed by Chris Harrison and highlighted the impact the Senior Center has on countless individuals and families throughout Comal County.

“New Braunfels showed up in a big way for our seniors,” said Randy Rogers, founder of the Randy Rogers Family Foundation. “To see this community rally together like this means a lot to me personally. These are the people who helped build this community, and we wanted to do something meaningful to give back to them.”

The $400,000 donation will directly support programs and services provided by the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, including resources that help improve the quality of life for seniors throughout Comal County.

“This support will have a lasting impact on the seniors we serve every single day,” said Chris Smith, CEO of Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the Randy Rogers Family Foundation, the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and every person who helped make Golf Jam such an incredible success.”

More than 50 volunteers and numerous local businesses helped bring the event to life, alongside generous sponsors and donors whose support made the evening possible. The Randy Rogers Family Foundation also thanked the New Braunfels community for embracing Golf Jam’s move home to New Braunfels and helping make the event one of the most successful nonprofit fundraisers in the area’s recent history.