Splice Partners With ElevenLabs To Power Next-Gen AI Music Creation

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Splice, the music creation platform used by millions of producers worldwide, has announced a partnership with ElevenLabs. Splice will leverage ElevenLabs’ foundational music models to build next-generation AI-powered creative tools, set to be released later this year.

Both companies share a commitment to building AI-based music tools that are grounded in respect and fair compensation for artists.

“In this second wave of AI in music, the creator comes first,” said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice. “We’re building responsible products from the ground up, and our partnership with ElevenLabs gives us access to powerful models to help shape what those experiences can be.”

“Our models deliver studio-grade audio ready for commercial use,” said Mati Staniszewski, cofounder of ElevenLabs. “By embedding them into Splice’s workflow, we’ll bring these capabilities directly to the artists and creators shaping the future of music.”

Earlier this year, Splice confirmed its acquisition of Kits AI, expanding its commitment to developing creator-first AI tools. Splice’s broader AI strategy connects creators, rights holders and partners to build responsible, creator-first AI tools that define the future of music creation. The company recently introduced new AI-powered capabilities within Splice Sounds that compensate creators based on how their work is transformed and used.