The Leftsetz Letter: Willie Nile At McCabe’s

How early did I have to get there to get a good seat?

Then again, how many people were going to show up to see a 78 year old act who never had a breakthrough hit?

A full house.

That was surprising.

But not as surprising as Willie Nile’s show.

I bought that first Willie Nile album, I know who he is, but I’d never seen him until last night.

Now I get it.

And I don’t think you can capture his act on wax.

It’s not that he doesn’t have the songs or the voice, it’s just the energy, the sheer emotion and joy of his performance, cannot be set and preserved in amber. You have to be there.

Has the entire script flipped?

It used to be all about getting a record deal. But now unless you’re a star, you earn bupkes making records. And the truth is you didn’t make much before, but at least the record company kept you alive for the length of the contract, could be up to five albums on Warner Brothers, even if you never had a hit.

But today you can’t even get signed if you don’t have a hit that you created by yourself, online. And the goal of the record company is to blow you and said hit up. And it pushes all these buttons that don’t have the same effect they used to. And if you don’t make music in defined categories, they don’t even want to know your name.

So supposedly Willie has a band, which he took on the Rock Legends Cruise, that he performs with elsewhere, but this was a solo performance. And to tell you the truth, I think last night’s show would have been hampered by a band, it would dilute the rawness which is part of Nile’s appeal. He’s right there with you.

Nile is a late exponent of the singer/songwriter movement of the seventies, his first album came out in 1980, at the dawn of the MTV era, he was a man out of time.

And speaking of time, listening to Willie I’m thinking more 1962 than 1972. Willie’s songs are usually not about quiet, internal feelings, they lean more towards anthems, they have a message, and that message resonates. Just like in the folk era of the pre-Beatle world.

Now ultimately those folk acts were wiped out if they didn’t have hit singles, most of them were gone by 1965, if not 1964, but that feeling, the emotion, the directness, people still yearn for that. And I don’t know if you can capture that in a recording, which is why SNL is live. When you’re doing it without a net, without the chance of a do-over, it amps up your performance, the audience can see you walking the wire.

Now I’d be lying if I said I knew Willie’s repertoire. But the mark of a good songwriter is the listener can get their songs the first time through, and that’s how it was last night. I caught the lyrics, they resonated.

So Willie hits the stage and…

He keeps strumming the guitar, there’s no downtime, no air, he just keeps that pick going down, never up, to the degree where he kept ripping up picks. But that meant the fever pitch never faded. Willie would be telling stories between numbers, but this ain’t “Alice’s Restaurant,” it’s not about the patter, but the stories, the intros, do add flavor.

So I’m sitting there getting it and I think the only thing standing between Willie Nile and stardom is people seeing and hearing him in performance. It’s a double-edged sword, without a hit no one will come, but just trying to write singles in the form of those in the hit parade doesn’t work either.

Not that Nile’s songs are obtuse, anything but. Most could be covered by anybody. But they’re not moon in June, they’ve got more substance than that.

So I guess you’d say Nile is a troubadour, the essence of that word, he travels from town to town, delivering his message. Not expecting a sudden conflagration, instant notice…

As a matter of fact, Willie got that, a review of his show at Kenny’s Castaways by Robert Palmer of the “New York Times” that got the record companies calling. And I’m sure what Palmer saw was amazing, but how long was Clive going to stay on board without a hit?

So Willie still lives in a fifth floor walkup in Greenwich Village. He used to lament the climb, but now he believes it’s contributing to his health. And his dad is the 19th oldest male in America, at age 108 1/2. So maybe Willie’s got a long road ahead of him.

But maybe not, you never know.

So you keep on keepin’ on.

Only most don’t. They go back to school, they go to work at daddy’s company, after all you’ve got to have a roof over your head and food on the table and…

Now because the means of production and distribution are readily accessible to all today, the world is littered with those who are ultimately wannabes, who would have been squeezed out of the system previously, who just aren’t good enough.

And I’m sitting there listening to Willie and thinking he’s definitely good enough.

And he’s got no airs. When asked to be on the Legends Cruise…he questioned himself, is he a legend? But he went over big, has been asked back at more money, because if you see this guy…

If you want to energize your affair, make it memorable, hire Willie Nile to play a few numbers. He’ll wake the crowd up, get them singing along, get them believing. Not by playing a star, but by playing music.

I’m not telling you to pull up his albums on Spotify. I’m telling you if Willie Nile is playing anywhere near you to go and see him.

You won’t be disappointed.

But more than that you’ll be inspired, you’ll marvel, you’ll say THIS IS IT!

And it is.