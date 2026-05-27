Tribeca And Chanel Unveil 2026 Jury And Artist Awards Program Featuring Nas, Alexis Bledel And More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The 25th Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, has announced its 2026 jury lineup along with the annual Artist Awards Program in partnership with CHANEL, highlighting a wide range of voices across film, television, music, games, and digital storytelling.

According to Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Jane Rosenthal, this year’s jury reflects the creative spirit that has shaped the festival over its 25-year history. She noted that the Artist Awards Program continues to stand out because it brings together visual artists and storytellers in a shared celebration of creative work, where original pieces are commissioned to honor award-winning filmmakers.

“This year’s jury and artists represent the creative energy that has always defined Tribeca. What makes the Artist Awards program especially meaningful is that these original works are created by artists in honor of other storytellers, a reflection of the creative exchange and community that has been at the heart of Tribeca for 25 years,” Rosenthal said.

More than 30 jurors will take part in selecting winners across feature film, short film, games, and podcast categories during the festival’s awards ceremony on June 11. The honors will include major prizes such as the Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, presented by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, as well as the Nora Ephron Award, which recognizes work that reflects the legacy of the late filmmaker and writer.

According to Tribeca Executive Vice President of Artist Relations and Special Events Nancy Lefkowitz, the jury represents a mix of filmmakers, performers, executives, and cultural leaders whose perspectives will help spotlight new voices and emerging talent across multiple storytelling formats.

The 2026 jury includes a wide range of high-profile figures, such as GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Nas, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair, director Catherine Hardwicke, Emmy-winning actor Alexis Bledel, producer Sheila Nevins, writer and performer Ego Nwodim, filmmaker Janicza Bravo, musician Moses Sumney, author Cazzie David, and media executives from outlets.

The festival also announced the continuation of the Tribeca and CHANEL Artist Awards Program, which commissions original artwork to be presented to award-winning filmmakers. Working with curator Zoe Lukov, the program brings together contemporary artists whose work spans painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media.

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to artistic innovation and New York City’s role as a global cultural hub. CHANEL’s ongoing involvement also continues its long-standing connection to the arts, a legacy that dates back to founder Gabrielle Chanel’s support of artists and creative collaboration.

Lukov explained that this year’s commissioned works explore themes of identity, performance, and the body.

“The works address the adornment and revelation of the body in both abstract and figurative ways — how we obscure, embellish, reveal, bare, and become,” Lukov said.

Artwork from artists including Carrie Mae Weems, Hank Willis Thomas, Kiki Smith, Tavares Strachan, and others will be presented as part of the awards ceremony on June 11, marking the festival’s 25th anniversary.