U2 Appoints Sulinna Ong To Management Role

IRELAND (vip-booking) – Irish rock band U2 has appointed former Spotify executive Sulinna Ong as Management Partner, a newly created role that will see her work alongside Irving Azoff and Jeffrey Azoff in leading the band’s management operations.

According to a statement issued on May 26, Ong will work across all aspects of the band’s career, with a particular focus on creative strategy and innovation, reporting directly to band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr..

Ong joins the management team after more than seven years at Spotify, where she most recently served as Global Head of Editorial & Curation, Music. She initially joined the streaming company in 2019 as Head of Artist & Label Services and was promoted to Global Head of Editorial in 2021.

In a joint statement, the members of U2 said: “What’s struck us about Sulinna is the flair, finesse, and clarity she brings to both the art and the audience. She understands what we’ve built and where we want to take it. We’re delighted to have her as a Management Partner alongside Irving and Jeffrey.”

Irving added: “The band made the right call. Sulinna is one of the best executives in music, with a career built on judgement, taste, and an instinct for where culture is now and where it’s going. Jeffrey and I are proud to have her alongside us.”

Ong said her time at Spotify had been “a significant part” of her career and said she was leaving the company with “enormous respect” for the team and its achievements.

She added: “U2 are one of the most important bands in the world, artistically and culturally, and have used their platform with purpose across every chapter of their career. The opportunity to work alongside them, and alongside Irving and Jeffrey, who have shaped what modern artist management is, was one I couldn’t pass up.”

Before joining Spotify, Ong held roles across the recorded music, live entertainment and technology sectors, including positions at Sony Music Entertainment, Live Nation Entertainment and Deezer, where she served as Global Vice President of Artist Marketing.