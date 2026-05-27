Under Armour Signs Country Music Star Parker McCollum To Multi-Year Partnership

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Under Armour today announced a new multi-year partnership with multi-platinum country music star Parker McCollum. The 2026 ACM Award winner of Album of the Year joins the brand as an official ambassador for footwear and apparel as it continues to expand its presence across sport, music, and culture.

Launched today, McCollum’s first UA campaign focuses on The Bouncy Tee, the company’s evolution of the perfect performance t-shirt, alongside Grammy-nominated rapper and cultural icon Gunna.

The partnership marks a full-circle moment for McCollum, who grew up wearing Under Armour as a young athlete in Texas before becoming one of country music’s fastest-rising stars. Beyond the Bouncy Tee campaign, McCollum will also rep Under Armour train, outdoor, and UA Freedom lines, bringing his authentic connection to performance, hard work, and American grit to multiple areas of the brand.

“Under Armour has always been part of my life. I grew up wearing the brand as an athlete, so getting the chance to partner with them now honestly means a lot. What I respect most is that they stand for strong American values of hard work, discipline, and staying true to who you are. That’s how I’ve always tried to approach my career and my life.” – McCollum

A native of Conroe, Texas, McCollum has emerged as one of country music’s defining voices, known for blending traditional country storytelling with a modern Americana edge. The three-time ACM Award winner has earned multiple No. 1 hits, including “Pretty Heart” and the platinum-certified crossover success “Burn It Down,” while building a loyal fanbase through relentless touring and an authentic connection with audiences.

“Parker represents the kind of authenticity, work ethic, and individuality that define Under Armour. He’s someone who has genuinely relied on and supported the brand long before this partnership, and his connection to our athlete mindset and values makes this an incredibly natural fit.” – Tyler Rutstein, SVP America’s Marketing

In addition to appearing in campaigns and wearing the brand on and off stage, McCollum will collaborate with Under Armour on initiatives supporting UA Freedom, the company’s platform dedicated to honoring and supporting military members, first responders, and their families, causes that have long been important to him personally.