Virgin Music Group Partners With Chess Club Records

(LOS ANGELES/LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, announced they have partnered with celebrated UK-based independent label Chess Club Records. Under the new agreement, Chess Club Records’ repertoire will be distributed globally via Virgin Music Group. Established in 2007, Chess Club Records has built an industry-wide reputation as one of the UK’s most influential boutique independent labels.

Chess Club has become synonymous over the years with artist discovery and development, consistently uncovering and nurturing the next generation of groundbreaking talent. In recent years, the Chess Club Records roster has included a mix of established globally touring artists and new acts, such as Alfie Templeman, Coach Party, SOFY, Pixey, Siobhán Winifred, Zander, and more, staying true to its roots by providing young artists with an enriching environment in which to evolve and flourish.

New music from Templeman, Coach Party, and new signing jo from school are expected in the coming months as part of the new deal. Further signings are to follow imminently.

The label’s alumni include artists who first found their footing with Chess Club before going on to global acclaim, such as Wolf Alice, Jungle, MØ, Hard Life (fka Easy Life), Billie Marten, White Lies, Sundara Karma, Swim Deep, Mumford & Sons and Local Natives.

As well as the label arm, Chess Club’s history as a live promoter dates back to 2005, where over the course of 10 years, their new music nights in London hosted seminal debut or early UK shows for the likes of MGMT, Bon Iver, Mumford & Sons, Florence & The Machine, The XX, and Michael Kiwanuka, among others. Chess Club Live recently relaunched in association with Kilimanjaro Live, with the nights now taking place on a seasonal basis at The Social.

Bonita McKinney, Head of Business Development, Europe, Virgin Music Group, says: “With their strong track record, deep credibility, and highly experienced team, this partnership with Chess Club feels like a natural fit. We’re excited to see what we can achieve together on a global scale.”

Will Street, A&R and co-founder of Chess Club says: “I’m delighted to usher in this new chapter of Chess Club Records with Virgin Music Group. As we eagerly look ahead to the label’s 20th anniversary next year and celebrating 2 decades of dedication to artist development, this exciting new partnership with the amazing team at Virgin Music Group provides us with all of the resources needed for Chess Club to continue to thrive and support new music for years to come.”

Peter McGaughrin, Co-founder of Chess Club says: “Having worked with Virgin Music Group recently on campaigns for artists I manage, I saw the enthusiasm, experience and hustle of the Virgin Music Group team first hand, so when it came time to decide on a new partner for our label business, they were front and centre. I’m delighted we are introducing our artists to them and taking everything to the next level.”