WME Adds Ollie Fitzgerald As Executive, Music For Visual Media

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – WME announced today that it has hired Ollie Fitzgerald as Executive, Music for Visual Media. Fitzgerald is based in London and will report to Bradley Rainey, Head of Music for Visual Media at WME.

Fitzgerald joins WME from COOL Music, where he led the UK team, representing some of the UK’s most prominent composers in film, TV, and gaming, including Oscar winners Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, Lorne Balfe, Jon Hopkins, Olafur Arnalds, Ben Salisbury, Martin Phipps, and many others. Prior to that, he led the promotion department in the music division of Oxford University Press. Earlier in his career, Fitzgerald worked at Abbey Road Studios and IMG Management.

“Ollie has identified and elevated the careers of some of the most exciting emerging composers and artists working in visual media today,” said Rainey. “His addition to our team in London strengthens our footprint there and brings the kind of curatorial instinct and industry relationships that will have a real impact for our clients and team.”

Fitzgerald graduated from Brunel University, London, with a degree in music, specializing in composition and performance.

WME’s Music for Visual Media roster includes award-winners like Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Jonny Greenwood, Max Richter, Mica Levi, Jerskin Fendrix, and many more. The department has represented seven of the “Best Score” Oscar winners out of the last eight years, including this year’s winner, Ludwig Göransson, who won for his score for Sinners.