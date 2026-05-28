3686 Records Announce Leadership Additions And Strategic Expansion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – 3686 Records is expanding its leadership and creative teams as the fast-rising independent label continues to build momentum within the music industry. Distributed by The Orchard/Sony, 3686 Records was founded on a mission to empower artists through creative freedom, strategic brand development, and long-term career sustainability. Drawing from their own experiences as creatives, co-founders Levi Hummon and Eric Arjes have cultivated a collaborative and transparent environment designed to help artists thrive both creatively and professionally.

As the label enters its next phase of growth, 3686 Records has officially welcomed Murray Decock as Director of Business Development, Alexandra Gilbert as Label Manager, Frank Door as Creative Director, and Chad White as Social Media Manager.

“This expansion represents a major step forward for 3686 Records and the artists we serve,” said Hummon and Arjes in a joint statement. “Every person joining the team shares our passion for artist development and our belief that independent artists deserve both creative support and sustainable career opportunities. We’re building something intentionally artist-first, and this team helps strengthen that vision.”

Decock joins the label as Director of Business Development, bringing more than 35 years of experience in organizational leadership, fundraising, and the arts. A performing artist, musician, and composer himself, Decock has played a key role in helping shape the label’s long-term infrastructure and growth strategy.

“Levi and Eric brought me on board to help grow 3686 Records,” says Decock. “I have thirty-five years of experience running organizations and raising money, as well as a deep background as a performing artist, musician and composer. I was immediately drawn to Levi and Eric’s combined passion and mission for 3686 Records.”

“Together, we revisited and refashioned the business plan, shared it with interested investors, and that helped us successfully complete our first serious round of funding,” he continues. “These new investment funds have helped the co-founders hire much-needed staff for label management, social media, digital marketing, creative content and general public relations. We’ve also created an Advisory Council for the label, comprised of professionals across many industries, to serve as a source of ideas and feedback. It’s a very exciting time to be a part of 3686.”

As Label Manager, Gilbert will oversee artist relations, project coordination, and day-to-day label operations while helping foster the artist-centered culture at the core of the company.

“3686 Records presents a unique opportunity to work as an artist, with artists, for artists,” says Gilbert. “One of the many wonderful things about this label is the passion we all share for making good music and the commitment we have to stand behind our creatives. Every day is a collaboration, and I’m constantly inspired by all the heart that Levi and Eric put into making this label something truly special, along with the love and soul each of our artists have for their craft. The sky’s the limit!”

Door has joined as Creative Director, bringing extensive experience in visual storytelling and creative branding to help shape the label’s visual identity and artist campaigns.

“Great music deserves great visuals,” says Door. “I’ve spent my career building worlds through visual storytelling, and joining 3686 is a chance to do that alongside artists who are shaping the sound from the ground up. That energy is rare, and that’s where the best work happens.”

Also joining the growing team is White as Social Media Manager, where he will focus on digital engagement, fan community growth, and artist storytelling across platforms.

“Joining the 3686 team has been one of the most inspiring experiences of my career journey so far,” says White. “Beyond the professional opportunities, it’s the passion, creativity, and sense of community within the team that truly makes it special. Being surrounded by people who genuinely believe in the artists and the vision behind the music has pushed me to grow both personally and professionally!”