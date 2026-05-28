ATG Entertainment Reportedly Being Prepared For Potential Sale

LONDON (vip-booking) – ATG Entertainment, the UK-based theatre operator formerly known as Ambassador Theatre Group, is reportedly being prepared for a potential sale by its private equity owner, according to Reuters sources familiar with the matter.

The report states that Providence Equity Partners has held discussions with advisers in recent weeks regarding a possible sale of its controlling stake in the company. A formal process has not yet been launched and no final decision has reportedly been made.

According to the sources, a sale could value the business at more than £4 billion, based on recent earnings and comparable valuations in the live entertainment sector, including Live Nation Entertainment.

Reuters reported that an auction process could begin in the second half of 2026.

Providence acquired control of ATG Entertainment in 2013 in a deal reportedly valued at £350 million. In 2024, Blackstone acquired a minority stake in the company, according to previous media reports.

ATG Entertainment operates more than 70 venues across the UK, the US, Germany and Spain, and reports annual attendance of more than 18 million people. Its portfolio includes West End and Broadway venues, with productions such as The Book of Mormon, Wicked and The Lion King among the shows staged across its network.

In the US, the company operates Broadway theatres including the Lyric Theatre, Hudson Theatre and Al Hirschfeld Theatre.