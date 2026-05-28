Country Star Jo Dee Messina Expands Team With CAA And mtheory

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Jo Dee Messina is thrilled to announce a new partnership with CAA for talent representation, with Kylen Sharpe serving as her responsible booking agent, and her new management partnership with industry veteran Cameo Carlson at mtheory.

Today’s announcement comes just ahead of Messina’s highly anticipated new album, Bridges, due out Friday, June 5, and marks her first full-length album in over a decade.

As momentum surrounding Messina continues to surge, the country powerhouse is building on decades of success with an all-star team behind her and a new wave of music that stands among the best work of her career.

“Jo Dee is entering one of the most exciting creative moments of her career,” says Carlson. “Between her first new album in over a decade, some of the strongest music she’s ever made, and a live show that feels bigger, freer, and more connected than ever, there’s a real energy building around this next chapter. As she celebrates 30 years of an incredible career, we see an enormous opportunity to expand what the Jo Dee Messina brand can be — across touring, media, and fan experiences. We’re thrilled to officially step into this partnership and help build something very special around what comes next.”

With Messina’s new music and an energized live show, Sharpe is in the midst of expanding the Bridges Tour, which is set to kick off on June 11 in Columbus, OH.