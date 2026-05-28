HarbourView Equity Partners Announce Investment In Recording Artist Stefflon Don

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media, and entertainment space, today announced a new investment in the catalog of global recording artist Stefflon Don, further expanding the firm’s culturally resonant music portfolio.

“At HarbourView, we invest in artists who are shaping culture across genres and generations,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView. “Stefflon Don is a singular voice with global impact, and we’re proud to partner with her to help preserve, amplify, and unlock new value from her catalog while supporting her continued creative evolution.”

HarbourView has acquired the compositions and recordings for the full catalog of works released prior to 2024 from British-Jamaican artist Stefflon Don, a dynamic and globally recognized voice in contemporary hip-hop and dancehall. Her catalog includes hits such as “16 Shots,” “Hurtin’ Me,” “Boasty,” “Senseless,” and “Can’t Let You Go,” which have collectively cemented her as a cross-genre force with international reach.

“Ownership and legacy are everything to me,” said Stefflon Don. “HarbourView came in with a real understanding of my vision and my journey. I’m excited to partner with a team that respects the culture and is invested in where I’m going next.”

Looking ahead, Stefflon Don is entering a new chapter musically with three back-to-back singles and a slate of high-profile international collaborations spanning hip-hop, dance, and dancehall. Upcoming releases include a collaboration with French rap star Leto, a new track with Dutch DJ and producer Don Diablo, and a major dancehall record alongside Skillibeng and Vybz Kartel, bringing together two of the genre’s most influential voices across generations.