Hype House Alum Mia Hayward Signs With New Indie Label Vitalize Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Full-service entertainment management company Vitalize Projects announces the launch of Vitalize Records, with distribution via Vydia. This newly formed independent label will emphasize artist development from the ground up. Leveraging the acumen and experience of a major label, as well as the tailored, hands-on approach of a boutique, the company will provide A&R, creative direction, and marketing strategy to build long-term, sustainable careers for creatives. Championing an “artist-first” viewpoint, Vitalize Records will act as a trusted close collaborator to acts across its diverse roster.

“I’m incredibly excited for the launch of Vitalize Records. We’re continuing to build on everything we’ve established on the management side, and I’m passionate about developing new acts, creating new music, and building artists through true partnership and collaboration — always putting the artist first, above all else. This is about true artist development, and creating an environment where artists can genuinely grow, evolve, and realize their full creative potential,” says Steff Agathis, CEO of Vitalize Projects and Vitalize Records.

The label comprises rising indie folk singer-songwriter Mia Hayward (for distribution) and buzzing country-pop artist Coleman Rowe, with more signings to be announced in the near future.

Hayward, who recently entered a distribution partnership with Vitalize Records via Vydia, is a digital creator, influencer, and emerging music artist who first rose to prominence as a member of the viral social media collective Hype House, where she has cultivated a loyal following of more than 4 million fans across platforms. Building on her success in the digital space, Hayward is now expanding into music, channeling her audience and creative perspective into a new chapter as a recording artist. Her debut single, “Satisfaction,” is out Fri, May 29th.

At 19 years old, Rowe has gained traction and struck a chord with his own audience, attracting 14K followers on TikTok. Blending modern country with classic influences, he delivers emotionally honest songs about love, heartbreak, and young adulthood.