Imagine Dragons To Perform At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI (CelebrityAccess) – Ethara, organiser of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, have announced the Imagine Dragons, will headline the Saturday After-Race Concerts at the F1 Season Finale in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement is another landmark moment for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, whose thrilling Yasalam presented by e& fan entertainment offering has become synonymous with the F1 Championship finale in Abu Dhabi and is recognised as one of the most compelling sports and entertainment crossovers globally.

The global chart-toppers join Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, who are set to kick off a blockbuster line-up of performances on Yas Island on Thursday, 3 December, with more major international artists to be revealed.

With their popular top hits, Imagine Dragons have built one of contemporary music’s most recognisable catalogues, earning widespread acclaim for powerful live performances that have filled arenas and stadiums worldwide.

David Powell, Chief Portfolio & Strategy Officer at Ethara, said: “Imagine Dragons are one of the defining live acts of this generation, with mass appeal to all. Their ability to deliver stadium-scale performances that connect with audiences around the world makes them the perfect addition to the Yasalam program.

“Yasalam presented by e& has become synonymous with bringing the biggest artists in the world to Abu Dhabi, and this announcement is another major statement as we continue to elevate the fan experiences at the biggest event of the year.”