Jimmy Robbins Inks WW Admin Deal With Warner Chappell Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning songwriter and producer Jimmy Robbins has signed a worldwide administration deal with Warner Chappell Music Nashville, which also includes expanded creative services.

A CMA and ACM Award-winning, Grammy-nominated creative, Robbins has built one of Nashville’s most dynamic careers across both songwriting and production. Throughout his career, he has earned 14 Top 10 hits, including 10 No. 1 singles as a songwriter, two No. 1 singles as a producer, and a Billboard No. 1 album as a producer.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with Warner Chappell. They are an amazing team that I am lucky to be a part of,” shares Robbins.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this next chapter with Jimmy,” says Warner Chappell Music Nashville’s BJ Hill. “He is a mainstay in country music and beyond. We are honored to continue championing his songs around the world and can’t wait to hear what he writes next.”

Among Robbins’ most celebrated works is Maren Morris‘ “The Bones,” which earned ACM Song of the Year, CMA Song of the Year, and AIMP Song of the Year honors, as well as being nominated for Song of the Year at The Grammys. The track topped multiple radio formats and spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. In May 2025, Billboard recognized the song on its Top Hot Country Songs of the 21st Century list. Robbins also co-produced Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “half of my hometown,” which earned CMA Musical Event of the Year honors and a CMA Single of the Year nomination.

As both a songwriter and producer, Robbins has contributed to projects from artists including Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Ashley Cooke, Maddie & Tae, Colbie Caillat, Eli Young Band, Jason Aldean, Brett Young, and LANY, among many others. His recent releases include Dan + Shay’s “Say So,” Alexandra Kay’s “Straight For The Heart,” Redferrin’s “Have You Now,” and LANY’s “When Did You Stop Loving Me.”

Managed by Mailbox Money Music, Robbins has penned hundreds of cuts spanning country, pop, and cross-genre collaborations throughout his career. His Grammy-nominated works include Maren Morris’ “Circles Around This Town” and “Better Than We Found It,” as well as contributions to projects from Mickey Guyton and Tori Kelly.