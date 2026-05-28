LiveStyle / ID&T Veteran Veen Vos Van Liempt Joins Breakaway As EVP, Brand Partnerships And Revenue

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Breakaway, the nation’s largest independent live entertainment brand, has appointed Veenerick “Veen” Vos van Liempt as Executive Vice President (EVP), Brand Partnerships & Revenue. Based out of New York City, Vos van Liempt will oversee the company’s full sales organization and lead its broader revenue strategy across sponsorships, partnerships, and commercial growth initiatives, with a focus on unlocking new revenue channels and developing integrated opportunities across Breakaway’s growing ecosystem of festivals, touring properties, media, and other platforms.

A seasoned partnerships and business development executive with more than two decades of experience operating at the intersection of music, live entertainment, media, and culture, Vos van Liempt joins Breakaway during a period of accelerated national growth for the company following its largest festival season to date and recent Series B funding round.

“I’m excited to join the Breakaway team, a founder-led group with impressive investor backing and a builder’s mindset I deeply respect,” said Vos van Liempt. “What sets this moment apart are Breakaway’s distinct business units, which give the world’s leading brands a unique way to grow culture with us, and meaningfully shape this generation’s relationship with music and live entertainment. I couldn’t be more bullish on the journey ahead.”

Vos van Liempt brings extensive global operating experience spanning 18 countries across five continents and has formalized more than $100 million in strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and IP licensing deals throughout his career.

Prior to joining Breakaway, Vos van Liempt held senior roles across the music and live entertainment ecosystem, including fractional revenue leadership at Okeechobee Music Festival / Soundslinger, where he supported festival growth and commercial strategy. During his time at LiveStyle Inc., Vos van Liempt conceived and led the global launch of Corona Sunsets for Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), a pioneering example of brand-owned intellectual property that continues to operate globally today. He also led the event vertical and music sponsorship development at UnitedMasters, and the commercial partnerships division for ID&T Sensation, growing its international presence from 6 to 18 countries.

“Veen brings a rare combination of strategic vision, global experience, and deep cultural understanding to Breakaway,” said Adam Lynn, Co-founder and CEO of Breakaway. “As we continue building one of the most influential independent live entertainment platforms in the country, his leadership will play a critical role in how we scale partnerships, create long-term enterprise value, and define new cultural platforms for both fans and brands alike.”