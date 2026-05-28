Madonna Partners With Bilt On Exclusive Confessions II Vinyl

NEw YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Bilt, the membership that connects where you live with the places you love, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Madonna to celebrate the July 3 release of Confessions II, the highly anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. The collaboration anchors one of the year’s biggest album launches to a full-circle moment in New York City, the city she has referred to as the “greatest teacher.”

As part of the collaboration, Bilt is covering one month of studio rent for every musician currently leasing space at The Music Building, the legendary rehearsal facility at 584 Eighth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan where Madonna once lived and formed the beginning of her music career. Founded in 1979, The Music Building has served as a working home for generations of New York artists — a place where musicians at every stage of their careers have come to rehearse, write, and find their footing in one of the world’s most demanding creative cities. Bilt’s contribution honors the space that was part of Madonna’s own origin story, and the artists continuing that tradition today.

Madonna reflecting on her early days in New York City stated: “artists arrive every day to New York, with a dream and more often than not with little else. As much as I struggled when I showed up here with nothing, I look back very fondly on this time in my life. The creativity, diversity and community of artists all supporting each other while having the freedom to experiment is something I would have never experienced in another place.”

The collaboration features a Bilt-exclusive limited edition vinyl of Confessions II with custom artwork and exclusive photographs by Raphael Pavarotti specifically for Bilt Members; member-exclusive release parties on album release night across New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago; and a special edition of Bilt’s monthly game show, Rent Free™, in which Madonna is the featured contestant giving members nationwide a chance to win free rent payments of up to $2,500.

“There are so few artists who have shaped New York the way Madonna has,” said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. “She came to this city with next to nothing, and in building something extraordinary, she became part of its DNA. When we had the chance to work with her, we knew we had to honor that story — not just by celebrating the album, but by giving back to the building where she first found her sound. The Music Building has been a home to generations of artists who arrived in New York the same way she did: with big dreams and little else. We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to mark this moment than making sure the artists in that building today don’t have to choose between their rent and their art.”