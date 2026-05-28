The Chicks Announce ‘Taking The Long Way’ 20th Anniversary Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Thirteen-time Grammy Award winners The Chicks have announced their return to the road with the Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour in celebration of their record-breaking studio album Taking the Long Way. Kicking off at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on September 30.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 am local time. The general on sale begins on Thursday, June 4 at 10 am local time on Thechicks.com/tour.

To participate in The Chicks Artist Presale on Wednesday, June 3 at 10 am local time you must sign up at https://signup.livenation.com/thechicks by Sunday, May 31 at 11:59pm PT. No codes are needed – access is tied to your account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale.

The ‘Taking the Long Way Tour’ will serve as a triumphant victory lap to commemorate two decades of the critically acclaimed album that topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned The Chicks five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Long regarded as the Chicks’ defiant masterpiece, Taking the Long Way, originally released in 2006, solidified the band’s legacy as courageous disruptors. Widely regarded as one of the most influential albums of its era, the project showcased The Chicks at their most fearless and vulnerable, and lead single “Not Ready to Make Nice” remains an anthem of artistic freedom and personal autonomy 20 years later. It is the album we needed then, and the album we need even more so now. Throughout this run, the iconic trio will perform the groundbreaking album in its entirety for the first time, before closing each night with fan-favorite hits spanning their award-winning catalog.

The Chicks—Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer continue to connect with audiences across generations with their tight harmonies, masterful musicianship, and powerful live performances. After a nearly 14-year hiatus, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff and has been hailed as some of the band’s most uninhibited, modern, progressive, and original work to date, reaffirming their place as one of the most influential groups in music.

THE CHICKS – TAKING THE LONG WAY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Chicago, IL The Auditorium

Sunday, October 4, 2026 Chicago, IL The Auditorium

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Washington, DC The Anthem

Monday, October 12, 2026 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Thursday, October 15, 2026 Nashville, TN The Truth

Saturday, October 17, 2026 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Sunday, October 18, 2026 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Sunday, October 25, 2026 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

Monday, October 26,2026 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

Thursday, October 29, 2026 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Friday, October 30, 2026 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Sunday, November 1, 2026 Hollywood, CA Dolby Theatre

Monday, November 2, 2026 Hollywood, CA Dolby Theatre