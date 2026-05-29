EDC Las Vegas Expands To Two Weekends For First Time In 2027

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – EDC Las Vegas is making its biggest change in festival history, officially expanding to two full weekends in 2027 under a new concept called “Dusk Till Dawn.” The announcement comes right after the festival’s 30th‑anniversary celebration and marks a major shift for one of the world’s largest dance music events, according to Las Vegas Weekly.

The new format splits the festival into EDC Dusk (May 14–16, 2027) and EDC Dawn (May 21–23, 2027), creating a 12‑day experience that stretches across Las Vegas with curated events beyond the Speedway. Insomniac says this extended format gives fans more flexibility and more ways to explore the festival’s music, art, and community.

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella called the expansion “the next evolution of EDC,” explaining that the new structure lets fans choose their own path — one weekend, the other, or both — while giving the festival room to grow creatively. Rotella said the goal is to create “a new type of immersive journey across 12 days and two consecutive weekend celebrations,” according to EDM Life.

The 2027 edition will also feature lower capacity across both weekends, giving fans more space on the dance floor and easing travel and hotel pressure throughout the city. This change is designed to improve the overall experience after years of crowding at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Tickets for 2027 went on sale Friday, May 22, with one‑weekend GA passes starting at $399.99 and two‑weekend passes starting at $599.99.

Key Details at a Glance

– EDC Dusk: May 14–16, 2027

– EDC Dawn: May 21–23, 2027

– Full Dusk Till Dawn Experience: May 13–24, 2027

– Lower capacity for more space and easier travel

– GA passes: From $399.99 for one weekend; $599.99 for both weekends

– Tickets on sale: Friday, May 22, 2026