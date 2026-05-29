Federal Judge Orders Trump Name Removed From Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – A federal judge has ordered that President Donald Trump’s name be removed from the Kennedy Center, ruling that the board of the Washington, D.C. performing arts institution exceeded its authority when it voted to rename the venue in his honor.

According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled on May 29 that only Congress has the power to change the name of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which was established as a memorial to the late president. The judge ordered all physical signs and official references to a “Trump Kennedy Center” to be removed within 14 days.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who argued that the Kennedy Center’s board lacked the legal authority to rename the institution. As previously reported by the Associated Press and other outlets, Beatty maintained that Congress specifically intended the center to remain dedicated to President John F. Kennedy and that any name change would require congressional approval.

Judge Cooper wrote that Congress created the Kennedy Center’s name and that only Congress can change it. The ruling also temporarily blocks plans to close the venue for a lengthy renovation project while legal challenges continue. Reuters reported that the judge emphasized his decision focused on the legality of the name change rather than broader management decisions at the institution.

The controversy dates back to late 2025 when the Kennedy Center’s board voted to rename the venue the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” The move sparked criticism from members of the Kennedy family, legal scholars, preservation groups, and several arts organizations, many of whom argued that the board had overstepped its authority.

Following the ruling, Trump criticized the decision and the judge in public statements, while Kennedy Center officials indicated they expect the ruling to be challenged on appeal. Axios reported that center representatives remain confident that a higher court could ultimately uphold the board’s actions.

The latest court decision marks another chapter in the ongoing battle over the future direction of one of America’s most recognizable performing arts institutions, a venue that has long served as the nation’s official memorial to President John F. Kennedy.