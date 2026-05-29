IMG Artists Signs Soprano Hannah-Theres Weigl For General Management

HANNOVER, DE (CelebrityAccess) – IMG Artists has added soprano Hannah-Theres Weigl to its roster for general management. She will be represented by artist manager Andrew Owens.

Weigl has been part of the Opera Studio at the Wiener Staatsoper since the 2024/25 season. During this time, she has appeared in several roles, including Barbarina in Le nozze di Figaro, Giannetta in L’elisir d’amore, Ida in Die Fledermaus, and Papagena in Die Zauberflöte.

Her second season opened with the OpernAir Gala in Vienna’s Burggarten, followed by her debut as Yniold in Pelléas et Mélisande. Looking ahead, she is set to join the ensemble at the Deutsches Nationaltheater und Staatskapelle Weimar starting in the 2026/27 season. There, she will make role debuts as Musetta in La Bohème, Sophie in Werther, and Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro.

Weigl said:

“From our very first conversation, I was immediately impressed by Andrew’s clarity of vision, his drive, and his commitment to supporting and growing with his artists. I am thrilled to work with an agent who is so attentive to each individual’s path and approaches an artistic career with such care and respect, bringing valuable insight both from a managerial perspective and from his own experience as a singer. I’m grateful to be beginning this collaboration together at IMG Artists, whose long-standing commitment to artistic excellence and personal development I have always admired, and am very much looking forward to what lies ahead.“

Owens added:

“I was very excited the first time I worked together with Hannah-Theres Weigl. She is such a well-rounded and serious artist: expressive, musical, intelligent. She has a tireless work ethic and highly-disciplined with a beautiful voice schooled in the German lyric tradition. I’m so pleased she has decided to join us at IMG Artists and know she will be a great addition!”

In 2025, Weigl joined the Young Singers Project at the Salzburger Festspiele, where she performed the lead role of D’Artagnan in the world premiere of Musketiere!.

She has also appeared in Vienna at the Schlosstheater Schönbrunn, singing Gretel in Hänsel und Gretel and Anna Reich in Die lustigen Weiber von Windsor. Earlier in her career, she performed Adele in Die Fledermaus and Frasquita in Carmen at the Theater für Niedersachsen.

Alongside her opera work, Weigl maintains an active concert schedule. Recent performances include appearances at the Salzburger Festspiele with Camerata Salzburg and the Mozarteum Orchester Salzburg, at the Wiener Konzerthaus for Christmas in Vienna 2024 with the ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien, and with the Nürnberger Symphoniker.