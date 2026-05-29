Jade Presents Announces Closure After More Than 30 Years In Live Entertainment

FARGO, ND (CelebrityAccess) – Concert promoter Jade Presents has announced it is shutting down operations after more than three decades in business, citing mounting challenges in the live entertainment industry.

Owner Jade Nielsen confirmed the closure in a statement released May 28, calling the decision “incredibly difficult” after years of producing concerts and community events across the Fargo-Moorhead region. The company has been a major player in regional entertainment, organizing concerts, festivals and live experiences for over 30 years.

“After more than 30 years of bringing live entertainment to our community, it is with deep heartbreak that we share Jade Presents is closing its doors,” the statement said.

According to Nielsen, several factors contributed to the shutdown, including rising costs, shifting touring economics, and ongoing challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic. These pressures created what the company described as an unsustainable business environment for independent promoters.

“Rising costs, shifting touring economics, post-COVID challenges, and increasing pressure on independent promoters created an environment that ultimately became unsustainable,” Nielsen said.

The company added that despite efforts to adapt, continuing operations was no longer viable.

The closure will have an immediate impact on upcoming events. Jade Presents confirmed that shows scheduled at Bluestem Amphitheater and the UP District Festival Field will not move forward.

Meanwhile, the status of events at other venues — including the Fargo Theatre and The Aquarium — remains uncertain as discussions continue with partners and stakeholders, according to Prairie Public.

Organizers said there are still unanswered questions involving ticketing, refunds and other logistical matters, noting that legal and operational details are still being worked out.

Founded in 1990, Jade Presents grew from a small operation into a leading regional promoter, producing concerts, festivals and community events while working with venues throughout the area. The company’s closure marks the end of an era for Fargo-area live entertainment, where it played a central role in bringing national touring acts and large-scale events to the region.

Nielsen acknowledged the emotional toll of the decision, emphasizing the company’s connection to the community and its supporters. “We are mourning the loss of a company, a mission, and work we truly loved,” the statement said.

Jade Presents said it plans to provide updates as more information becomes available regarding affected events and customer concerns.