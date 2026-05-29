Robert “Bob” Jamieson Passes Away At 81

GREENWICH (CelebrityAccess) – Robert “Bob” Jamieson, music industry executive, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, surrounded by his family, as reported by RAMP. He was 81.

Jamieson was best known for his leadership role at PolyGram Holdings, where he served as Executive Vice President and worked with a portfolio that included PolyGram Records, A&M Records, and Island Entertainment Group. According to the Los Angeles Times, he later stepped away from the executive role and became a consultant to the company as it underwent major restructuring.

Throughout his career, Jamieson earned a reputation as a thoughtful executive who understood both the creative and business sides of the music industry. Colleagues often credited him with helping guide labels and artists through a rapidly changing marketplace while maintaining strong relationships throughout the industry.

Following news of his passing, tributes from former colleagues, industry veterans, and music business professionals began appearing online. Many remembered Jamieson as a mentor, a steady hand during challenging times, and an executive who preferred to let artists and their teams take center stage while he worked behind the scenes. Others praised his professionalism, integrity, and decades of service to the music business.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, his three children Cindy, David and Byron, and nine grandchildren.

RIP.