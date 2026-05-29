Round Table Management Partners With Red Light Management To Expand Global Reach

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Round Table Management has formed partnership with Red Light Management, one of the world’s largest independent music management companies. The collaboration also includes a broader faith-based platform featuring Archetype Music, By Design, and Blueprint, as reported by the Gospel Music Association.

The partnership positions Round Table within a larger global network while allowing the company to maintain its flexible, artist-focused approach. The goal is to expand opportunities for its roster while continuing to support a wide range of projects and collaborations.

Round Table is known for its hands-on development model, working closely with artists to shape their identity and creative direction. The company focuses on turning vision into strategy across releases, touring, digital platforms, and audience growth.

CEO Cam Pumphrey said, “Round Table was built on the idea that great careers don’t happen by accident… they’re built with intention. This partnership allows us to stay true to that philosophy while expanding resources and opportunities for our artists and managers globally.”

The deal also connects Round Table to a wider ecosystem launched in 2025. This platform includes Archetype Music, which focuses on rights and catalog ownership, By Design for recorded music and publishing, and Blueprint, which supports creator development and artist care.

Round Table’s roster includes artists such as Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, We The Kingdom, Josh Baldwin, Leeland, and Jamie MacDonald. The company has played a role in major projects, including the release of “The Blessing,” which achieved Platinum status globally.

It also helped develop We The Kingdom into a headline touring act with more than 1.2 billion streams and multiple RIAA certifications. In addition, Round Table supported the rise of MacDonald, one of 2025’s breakout artists, who secured two No. 1 radio hits before releasing her debut album.

Ben Kline, Executive at Red Light Management, said, “We are excited to invest in Round Table’s vision and strongly believe in what Cam and his team are building in the rapidly growing faith-based space.”

Jeremy Holley, Co-Founder of Archetype/By Design/Blueprint, added, “Our goal is to help creators unlock who they were made to be. Round Table shares that conviction, and together with Red Light, we believe this creates a powerful runway for artists to build meaningful, enduring careers.”