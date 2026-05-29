Soka Records Launches As Indie Artist Studio And Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess0 – Soka Records officially launches as an independent ‘artist studio’ and label under founder and CEO James Dai, known for previously being the longtime manager to global breakout artists keshi and boywithuke.

Soka Records aims to cultivate the next generation of globally impactful talent. The company’s growing roster currently includes newly announced singer/songwriter Karlo Gutierrez and viral EDM creator Kassie (who’s racked up over 40 million views on Tik Tok in the last two months), as well as upcoming projects from Cleffy and indie R&B songstress Yel. Soka is also credited with discovering and developing Chezile, who’s hit song “Beanie” is approaching 1 billion streams.

“As the music landscape grows to be increasingly focused on distribution and marketing, I want to offer a different approach that prioritizes creative development,” stated Dai. “ It’s almost like a return to tradition. Taking inspiration from classic developmental labels like Motown while using updated marketing practices.”

Following years of success in artist management, Dai is stepping back from day-to-day management responsibilities to focus on expanding Soka Records. Through Soka’s hands-on studio model, he will now prioritize long-term artist development, artist identity, and infrastructure-building across music, visuals, performance, and community.

A Michigan native, Dai attended Soka University of America in Orange County, before leaving school to fully immerse himself in the music industry. During that time, he gained hands-on experience across multiple facets of the business, working at a local radio station, promoting nightclub events, and interning in music publishing.

An internship under Motown Records’ Kerry Gordy, the son of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, encouraged him to pursue management. In 2018, at just 20-years-old, he discovered and began managing Houston-born singer-songwriter keshi. Over the next seven years, Dai helped shepherd keshi from headlining a 150-capacity venue in Houston to selling out Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, while delivering consecutive Billboard 200 Top 30 albums with Gabriel [2022] and Requiem [2024].

Beyond keshi, Dai played a pivotal role in the rise of BoyWithUke, whose breakout hits include the Double Platinum-certified “Toxic,” Platinum-certified “IDGAF” [feat. blackbear], and Gold-certified “Two Moons.” His management successes also include Xavier Weeks’ Gold-certified “Team” and Chezile’s Billboard Hot 100/Gold certified “Beanie.”