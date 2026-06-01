All Things Live Appoint Christian Folden Lund As CEO

EUROPE (vip-booking) – All Things Live, a leading independent live entertainment group in Europe, has appointed Christian Folden Lund as Group CEO, effective 1 June 2026.

He succeeds Gry Mølleskog, who has decided to retire after four years at the helm of the company.

Christian Folden Lund joins All Things Live from his role as Chairman of the Roskilde Festival Foundation and brings extensive leadership experience from the entertainment, hospitality and media industries. He previously served as CEO of Bellagroup, one of Denmark’s leading hospitality groups, and has held director positions at Nordisk Film and Bonnier, as well as serving on the boards of several Danish and international companies.

“I am incredibly excited to join All Things Live at such an important stage in the company’s journey. All Things Live has already built a very strong platform across Europe with deep local relationships, entrepreneurial culture, and an impressive portfolio of artists, events, festivals and partners. I look forward to working together with the talented teams across the group to continue strengthening ATL’s position across the live entertainment ecosystem – through organic growth, new strategic partnerships and by welcoming additional strong entrepreneurs and companies into the platform over time,” said Christian Folden Lund.

As he takes on his new position, Folden Lund will step down from his role as Chairman of the Roskilde Festival Foundation after a decade.

Mølleskog was actively involved in the selection process of her successor. Reflecting on her time as CEO, she said:

“I retire with great pride in what All Things Live has achieved during my four years as CEO. We have grown in scale, partnerships, and our event portfolio, and today, we create events for some of the most recognized domestic and international artists and partners within European entertainment. I truly wish All Things Live the best, and I am confident that Christian will be a great leader not only for the talented team, but for the continued development and success of the company.”

All Things Live has grown into one of Europe’s leading independent live entertainment companies. The group employs more than 250 people, represents more than 650 local artists, and promotes over 10,500 events annually, with approximately three million tickets sold across Europe each year.

All Things Live operates across Europe and the Middle East, connecting artists, audiences, and partners through concerts, festivals, comedy, corporate events, artist management, and booking services. The company has more than 250 employees across eight countries, represents more than 670 artists, promotes more than 10,000 events annually, and operates a portfolio of 22 festivals.