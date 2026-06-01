Bill Ackman’s Bid For Universal Music Falls Short

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has formally rejected a takeover proposal from billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, ending weeks of speculation surrounding a potential acquisition of the world’s largest music company.

UMG announced May 29 that its board of directors unanimously voted to reject the unsolicited offer, stating that the proposal “fundamentally and materially undervalues” the company and would not deliver superior value for shareholders, artists, songwriters, employees, and other stakeholders. According to UMG, the board reviewed the proposal with outside financial and legal advisors before reaching its decision.

Ackman’s proposal, first submitted in April, valued UMG at approximately €55.75 billion ($65 billion) and included a combination of cash and stock. The hedge fund manager argued that Universal’s share price did not fully reflect the company’s long-term growth potential and proposed moving the company’s primary stock listing from Amsterdam to New York.

A major obstacle to the deal emerged when UMG’s largest shareholder, the Bolloré Group, publicly opposed the offer. Bolloré CEO Cyrille Bolloré said the bid significantly undervalued the company and encouraged Universal’s management to reject it. Bolloré and affiliated interests control a substantial portion of UMG’s voting power, making their support critical to any potential transaction.

UMG’s board instead reaffirmed its confidence in Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and the company’s long-term strategy. Board Chair Sherry Lansing said Universal has built an “unrivalled position” in the music industry and expressed confidence in management’s ability to continue delivering growth. The company pointed to recent initiatives, including a stock buyback program, plans to monetize part of its Spotify stake, and efforts to provide investors with greater financial transparency.

The rejection marks the latest chapter in Ackman’s long relationship with Universal. Pershing Square became a major investor in the company before its 2021 public listing, and Ackman previously served on UMG’s board. Despite the failed takeover attempt, Pershing Square remains one of the company’s significant shareholders.