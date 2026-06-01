Brenda Lee’s Classic Catalog Comes To Streaming For First Time

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess0 – Brenda Lee is known around the world as the unmistakable voice behind timeless classics like “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and “I’m Sorry.”

Her extraordinary career extends far beyond those signature hits. One of the female founders of rock ‘n’ roll, Lee was the first woman inducted into both the Rock and Roll and Country Music Halls of Fame, and is also a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. She earned 47 U.S. chart hits during the 1960s alone, ranking behind only Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Ray Charles for the decade. Beginning her career at just nine years old, she became a pioneering force across pop, country, and adult contemporary music. Lee is simply one of the most successful recording artists of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide.

Lee’s catalog continues to resonate across generations. Over the next several months, more than a dozen key albums from across her celebrated catalog — spanning the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s — will arrive on streaming platforms for the very first time, bringing another chapter of her groundbreaking career into the digital era.

Launching via MCA/UMe, Decades Vol. 1 serves as the first installment in the rollout, featuring four landmark releases that showcase Brenda’s artistic evolution across multiple decades and genres. Spanning heartbreak ballads, countrypolitan classics, and modern country reinventions, the collection highlights Brenda during some of the most defining moments of her career.

Decades Vol. 1 includes:

Too Many Rivers (1965)

New Sunrise (1973)

L.A. Sessions (1976)

Even Better (1980)

“I’m thrilled that these albums are going to be available for streaming,” said Lee. “Listening through these albums, which span three decades of my career, has brought back so many memories. I hope that my fans are able to relive these memories with me while allowing a new generation of fans to discover these gems for the first time. To all of you keep on rockin’.”