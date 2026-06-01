Concert Stuff Group Names Jason Bradley To Lead Guardian Australia

MOCKSVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) – Concert Stuff Group (CSG) has appointed Jason Bradley to lead Guardian and G2 Structures in Australia, with a broader mandate to help drive the continued growth of CSG’s Australian business. Bradley joins CSG after more than seven years as Operations Manager at EPS Australia, where he built a strong operational foundation, developed deep industry knowledge, and demonstrated the leadership qualities CSG was looking for as it continues to expand in the region. His appointment reflects the company’s commitment to bringing the right people into the business at the right time.

A key early focus for him will be gaining full command of the G2 Stage system, its design, deployment, and the meaningful advantages it offers Australian promoters compared with traditional steel structures. This is knowledge that will be central to positioning G2 Structures as a leading staging solution across the market. To accelerate the process, Bradley will travel to the United States during the upcoming Australian winter season to work alongside the team at G2 Structures on several active projects, returning with hands-on expertise to bring into the Australian operation.

“As we expand globally, we want to ensure our Australian business is set up for long-term success, and appointing Jason is one of the best first steps we could have made in that direction,” said JB Dolphin, Managing Director/Partner, Guardian Barrier Services (GBS). “Jason brings the drive, passion, and experience needed for the role, and with the right support, I have no doubt he will grow into a strong leader and business manager for all things CSG in Australia well into the future.”