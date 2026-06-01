Disney Music Group Names Karen Lieberman As SVP, Commerce And Digital

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Karen Lieberman has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Commerce and Digital for the Disney Music Group (DMG), it was announced today by DMG President Ken Bunt. In her new role, Lieberman will lead DMG’s global commerce strategy across digital and physical formats, spearhead digital marketing, and expand her scope to include oversight of the company’s Sync & Licensing team.

In addition, Lieberman will oversee DMG’s Data and Analytics, Advertising, and Innovation functions, which include DMG’s music initiatives with Disney+. Lieberman’s announcement arrives at an exciting time for the company with major soundtrack releases including Lucasfilm’s Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 5, Disney’s Live-Action Moana, and Disney Branded TV soundtracks for beloved franchises including “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” and “Camp Rock 3” as well as marquis artists Freya Skye and almost monday.

Said Bunt: Karen’s strategic vision and understanding of the evolving music landscape have helped drive tremendous growth across Disney Music Group. As our business continues to expand, Karen is uniquely positioned to help lead DMG into its next phase of innovation and global growth. Her ability to connect music, technology, commerce, and fan engagement makes her one of the most forward-thinking leaders in our industry.

Said Lieberman: I am beyond excited for this next chapter at Disney Music Group. I am extremely grateful to Ken for the opportunity to expand into additional areas to continue the growth of music at Disney. From the best soundtracks in the business, to world-class artist development, and an iconic and vast catalog of music, I couldn’t ask for a better place than DMG to be a part of bringing the magic of Disney Music to meet listeners and fans wherever they are.