Dream Wolf Records Launches With First Signing The Upsides

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Dream Wolf Records officially launched with the announcement of its first signing, New York indie rock band The Upsides, alongside the release of the band’s new single and music video for “Very Bad Kids,” available now on all streaming platforms.

Driven by a sharp foundational riff and emotionally charged lyricism, “Very Bad Kids” is a snarling blast of indie rock that pushes The Upsides into darker, heavier territory while still holding onto the shimmering guitars and anthemic choruses that defined their 2024 self-titled debut album. Mixed by Austin Asvanonda (The War on Drugs, Sam Fender, The Rolling Stones) with additional production from Nick Perri (Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves, Silvertide, Luke Spiller), the release also marks a new era for the band, featuring brothers Matt and Dan Fullam alongside longtime friends Hart Mechlin and Matt DaSilva, with newest member Pat Freeman joining the lineup.

Founded by entrepreneur and music executive Miles Paterson, Dream Wolf Records was built with the mission of helping independent artists achieve major-label level creative output while maintaining artistic freedom and an artist-first approach. The label enters the alternative music space focused on long-term artist development, world-building, and fearless creative ambition.

“With Dream Wolf Records, the goal was always to build something artist-first,” says founder Paterson. “I wanted to create a home for artists with real vision and help them bring those ideas to life without sacrificing who they are creatively. The Upsides were the perfect band to launch this with because I believed in them first as a fan.”

“We are thrilled to sign with Dream Wolf Records to begin our next chapter as a band, and we’re equally as grateful to be the first official artist signed to the label. Miles Paterson and the Dream Wolf team share our vision in creating authentic, timeless music. They have encouraged us to further push our creative boundaries as we pursue our full potential as songwriters and performers. The band feels like we are at the beginning of a long-term partnership with a label whose primary interests align with ours as the artist,” adds Matt Fullam, lead singer of The Upsides.