Live Nation Acquires Majority Stake in Argentina’s Dale Play Live

ARGENTINA (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Entertainment is continuing its expansion across Latin America, announcing plans to acquire a majority stake in Argentine concert promoter Dale Play Live, one of the region’s fastest-growing live entertainment companies. The move further strengthens Live Nation’s position in the Spanish-language music market. According to Billboard, Dale Play founder and CEO Federico Lauria will continue to lead the company following the transaction.

The investment comes as part of a broader partnership between Live Nation, Dale Play Live, and DF Entertainment, the Argentine promoter, in which Live Nation acquired a majority stake in 2018. The companies recently joined forces on a landmark 10-year agreement with Club Atlético River Plate that grants Live Nation exclusive live-show presentation rights and control of naming rights at Buenos Aires’ Mâs Monumental Stadium beginning in 2027. Dale Play Live will continue overseeing concerts by Latin artists, while DF Entertainment will focus on international touring acts.

Dale Play has become one of Argentina’s most influential music companies, working across artist management, recorded music, and live events. The company has played a key role in the careers of major Latin stars, including Bizarrap, Nicki Nicole, Duki, and Rels B.

The deal is the latest in a series of Latin American investments by Live Nation. Over the past two years, the company has increased its ownership stake in Mexican entertainment giant OCESA, acquired interests in Chile’s Movistar Arena, expanded into Peru through Bizarro, and invested in other regional promoters and venues. Industry observers view the Dale Play transaction as another sign that Live Nation sees Latin America as one of the most important growth markets for live entertainment worldwide.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.