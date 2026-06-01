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Promoter 101  Contact MePosted on
23 0

Promoter 101 #244 – Desert Diamond Arena’s Ralph Marchetta


The Promoter 101 Podcast featuring State Farm Stadium + Desert Diamond Arena’s Ralph Marchetta talks about working his way up from the parking lot to running the building in Phoenix

Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg

 

Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net

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