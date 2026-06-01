Ronald LaPread, Founding Commodores Bassist, Dies At 73

AUCKLAND, NZ (CelebrityAccess) – Ronald LaPread, the founding bassist of the Commodores whose grooves helped define some of the biggest soul and funk records of the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on May 30. He was 75.

LaPread’s death was announced by his daughter, music producer Soraya LaPread. He died following a sudden medical event in Auckland, where he had lived for decades. A specific cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Born in Alabama on September 4, 1950, LaPread became a member of the Commodores during the group’s formative years at Tuskegee Institute. Alongside Lionel Richie, Thomas McClary, Walter “Clyde” Orange, William King, and Milan Williams, he helped transform the band into one of Motown’s most successful acts.

As the band’s bassist from 1970 to 1986, LaPread played on many of the Commodores’ most enduring recordings, including “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Sail On,” “Still,” and “Nightshift.” During his tenure, the group sold millions of records worldwide and became one of the defining soul and funk bands of their era.

After leaving the Commodores in 1986, LaPread relocated to New Zealand, where he built a life away from the spotlight while remaining active in music. Friends and fans in Auckland remembered him as a humble figure who embraced his adopted home while maintaining strong ties to his musical legacy. He occasionally reunited with the Commodores over the years and most recently joined the group onstage during their 2025 New Zealand tour.

LaPread is survived by his wife, Farideh “Fari” LaPread; his sons, Ronald Jr. and Mark; and his daughter, Soraya.

RIP.